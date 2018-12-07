Kehlani Hits The Club & Dances With Her Bare Baby Bump On Display in Crop Top

Kehlani doesn’t let her baby bump stop her from dancing! Take a look at the singer showing off her moves — and her bare belly — on the dance floor.

This mom-to-be has got moves! Kehlani, 23, hit the dance floor on Dec. 6 and really left it all out there, keeping her baby bump on full display in a black crop top. Even though she paired it with a black cardigan, it was sliding off of her shoulders, and her plunging top left little of her pregnancy to the imagination. “Couldn’t find a babysitter, had to bring her with me,” she captioned the videos. LOL! We hope that she leaves that practice in the dust once she actually has her baby girl. Between pelvic-thrusting to Ginuwine‘s Pony and rhythmically rubbing her belly to a slower song, Kehlani didn’t let the little one inside of her keep her from having a little fun at the club.

She looked amazing, her dark hair long and center-parted — and don’t forget about that pregnancy glow! It’s been almost two months since Kehlani announced that she was pregnant, but she showed off her bare stomach then too! Recall the “Gangsta” singer was wearing a floral crocheted bra top for her big reveal, and her hair was braided on both sides. She was cradling her belly and looking happy as could be, which she expressed in her caption. “This was the HARDEST to hide,” she wrote. “If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young. When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family and whatever comes along is a plus. I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life.”

While she still hasn’t officially revealed the name of her baby’s dad, although she has said that he is bisexual and that they planned to conceive this little one, but many suspect that he is her guitarist Javie Young-White, 21.

Whatever the case, we’re so happy for Kehlani and love that after accomplishing so much in the music industry, she went after what she really wanted — a baby! And judging by her baby bump, the singer’s daughter isn’t too far away.