Jessica Simpson: Her Secret Weapon For Staying Fit During Pregnancy

Now that Jessica Simpson is expecting baby number three, she sure knows how to stay healthy during pregnancy! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HL her diet and fitness tips.

Third time’s a charm! Jessica Simpson, 38, has two kids — Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5 — and she announced in September that’s she expecting another. So how is she staying fit during this third pregnancy? “She’s been very focused on staying active,” a source close to Jessica told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Long walks are her secret weapon for staying fit while she’s pregnant. Jessica’s a big believer in getting her steps in so even though she’s very pregnant she still counts her steps and tries to get at least 8,000 – 10,00 steps in three or four days a week. She did the same thing when she was pregnant with Ace and swears it made all the difference for her.”

Because she’s so great about getting her steps in, the actress is super lenient when it comes to what she munches on. “Jessica has been mostly eating what she wants,” the insider added. “She doesn’t really bother trying to fight her cravings when she’s pregnant, but she’s not going overboard and is watching her portion sizes.” She showed that off shortly after her pregnancy announcement when she posted a picture of a Nutella crepe to Instagram. Yum! It truly sounds like Jessica’s getting the perfect balance.

Any expecting moms struggling to stay healthy during pregnancy should definitely follow these diet and fitness rules. Logging in lots of steps can make a huge difference, especially when you’re giving into cravings!

And the proof is in the pudding — Jessica has stepped out multiple times since debuting her baby bump and always looks absolutely amazing! Whether she’s wearing a skintight dress or covering up in a coat, the soon-to-be mother of three has fabulous maternity style. We can’t wait for her to reveal more about her exciting third pregnancy.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Jessica Simpson’s rep for comment.