Jennifer Aniston, 49, Hints She May Still Have Kids: ‘Science & Miracles’ Changed Everything

The subject of whether or not Jennifer Aniston will ever have kids continues to remain a fascination to fans, and in a new interview, she admits that the idea is not completely off the table.

Even at 49 years old, Jennifer Aniston hasn’t totally let go of the prospect of having kids one day. In a new interview with Elle, Jen admits that the idea of having children is “quite honestly, kind of frightening,” and reveals that she doesn’t know if marriage and babies come “naturally” to her. However, she also hints that the possibility of kids is still there. “Who knows what the future holds in terms of child and a partnership — how that child comes in…or doesn’t?” Jen says in the interview. “And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.”

When Jennifer and Brad Pitt ended their relationship in 2005 without kids, Jen was in her mid 30s. It didn’t take long for scrutiny and obsession over whether or not she would ever have kids began. She married Justin Theroux at the age of 43, and was always clear that having kids was not a necessity for her to be happy. They ended their relationship in Feb. 2018. Since then, Jen has remained adamant that kids are not a priority for her happiness, which she reiterates in this interview once again.

“What brings me happiness? I have a great job,” she explains. “I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise.” She adds that, even as a child, marriage and kids weren’t at the forefront of her dreams. “My priorities weren’t about finding partnership and who am I gonna marry and what am I gonna wear on my wedding day,” she says. “I was building houses with shoe boxes and toilet paper and felt. It was always about finding a home that felt safe.”

She also once again slams the idea that marriage and children are the only formula for happiness. “That’s a fairytale,” she insists. “That’s the mold we’re slowly trying to break out of. Why do we want a happy ending? How about just a happy existence? A happy process? We’re all in process constantly. What constitutes happiness in someone’s life isn’t the ideal that was created in the 50s.”