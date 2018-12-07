Jennifer Aniston looks like she hasn’t aged a day since ‘Friends’ went off the air. She rocked a sequined LBD for the premiere of ‘Dumplin,’ showing off her yoga-toned bod.

Jennifer Aniston just doesn’t age. At 49-years-old she still looks as fresh-faced as she did during her Friends heyday. She’s been hitting the promotional trail for her new Netflix movie Dumplin’ and brought some seriously sexy glamor to the red carpet in LA on Dec. 6. The actress has always been a major fan of the little black dress and she brought out yet another one, wearing a sequined black mini with long sleeves. It was a cold and rainy day in LA so hopefully the red carpet had nearly heat lamps because Jen flashed tons of sexy leg in the outfit.

Jen is such a SoCal poster girl, as she glowed with her bronze skin that was highlighted by the shiny quality of her dress. She wore her sunny blonde locks in beachy waves and her blue eyes glowed in natural hued makeup that kept the look super youthful. Who needs a ton of makeup when you have a face as gorgeous as Jen? She added strappy sandals that made her toned and tanned legs look extra long.

The actress has been hitting the promotional circuit in support of the beauty pageant themed comedy where she plays a former beauty queen who runs a pageant that her defiant daughter decides to enter. In the book by the same name, the teen daughter is such a major fan of Dolly Parton that as Jen described on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Dec. 5 it made the country icon “like a third character” in the book about the mother and daughter.

Jen said there’s no way they could have even adapted the book into a film if Dolly wasn’t on board to allow her music to be featured, and luckily the 72-year-old jumped at the chance. The Marley and Me star asked Dolly if she’s be so kind as to contribute an original song for the film and being the prolific songwriter that she is, Dolly ended up writing and recording SIX new songs for the film. Dumplin’ starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 7 and we can’t wait to see it!