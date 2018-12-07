Gwen Stefani Admits She & Blake Shelton Are Struggling To Come Up With Xmas Gifts For Each Other

What do you get your super famous boyfriend or girlfriend for Christmas? Gwen Stefani reveals she and Blake Shelton are having trouble figuring that out this year! Watch for more on their holiday drama here.

This year will mark Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fourth Christmas together, but gift giving hasn’t gotten any easier. “It’s so hard,” Gwen admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 6. “He has everything!” She explained that Blake tried to get her a special Christmas gift this year, but it turned into an EPIC fail. The idea came when they were Black Friday shopping together and she found a jacket she really like, but wasn’t sure if she should get. Blake bought the jacket for her behind her back, not knowing that she had already purchased it herself. “When it came, he was like…I GOT YOU THAT! That was your Christmas present!” she laughed. “So now I have two of them.”

A similar failure occurred when Gwen tried to buy Blake a leaf blower she knew he needed. “I went to Home Depot’s website and I was sending te actual link to my assistant to figure out which was the best one,” Gwen said. “And I sent it to this group text with all our friends on it by accident. So, [Blake] wrote back saying…yeah, that’s the perfect gift! He was on the group! I blew it. He confessed that he had actually bought one, like, a week ago already [anyway].” Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel told Blake that he has the perfect idea for Blake that the country singer will LOVE, and promised to fill Gwen in during the commercial break!

Gwen looked absolutely incredible for her Kimmel interview. She wore a white dress, which featured sheer paneling and a low cut neckline, putting her cleavage on display. She wore her hair in loose waves, with glittering eye makeup and lip gloss. The wintry look was perfect for the holidays!