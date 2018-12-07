Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & More Snubbed From Top Grammy Categories & Fans Are Pissed

The 2019 Grammy nominations list is here! But – fans were NOT happy to see that Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more A-listers were left off the list for major categories.

The 2019 Grammy Awards are just two months away, and on Dec. 7, we found out what artists are nominated at this year’s show! Drake, 32, and Cardi B, 26, led the list, with more nominations than anyone else, but fans were shocked to see several stars shut out of top categories! Taylor Swift, 28, who had an epic year after releasing her Reputation album, received just one nomination. Plus, “Thank U, Next” sensation Ariana Grande, was shortchanged on 2019 nominations as well. Fans were furious after they realized what had happened. “Im trying to contain myself not to feel upset tonight. but fck, Taylor‘s reputation album got snubbed in this year’s Grammy nomination!!!!!!!!” one fan said on Twitter.

Ariana’s dedicated fans hit up Twitter to express their anguish as well. They were heartbroken that she didn’t receive more recognition by the Recording Academy! “the grammys are trash ariana was snubbed sweetener deserved better,” one posted. “i’m fuming ariana has been absolutely snubbed f**k off,” another wrote. “Once again ariana was snub snubbed. the recording academy trash period. no words….”‘ another angrily wrote.

There was also a lack of love for Nicki Minaj when it came to the nominations list. Nicki was entirely shut out of the awards show, aside from a guest appearance on Post Malone’s heavily nominated beerbongs & bentleys. With Cardi topping the nominations list, the Barbz were FUMING.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, these QUEENS got snubbed by Grammys. Wtf, the old Taylor didnt die for this?!!?! BS — Joherson (@Johersondc) December 7, 2018

once again ariana was snub snubbed. the recording academy trash period. no words…. — 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜 (@goodnghtgo) December 7, 2018

The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.