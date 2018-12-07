2019 Grammy Nominations Announced: Cardi B, Drake, & More — See The Full List
The nominations for the biggest music event of the year have been revealed! See which artists made the cut for 2019 Grammy Award nods.
Winning a Grammy is the ultimate honor for any musician, and these guys are well on their way! The list of 2019 Grammy nominees has officially been revealed, and it’s chock full of your favorite stars! The nominee list was revealed on Dec. 7 during CBS This Morning, thanks to a little help from Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe! The stars shared the exciting, which included the artists up for some of the most coveted awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
It’s been a huge year for music, with pop primarily taking center stage. Ariana Grande gave us “Thank U, Next,” and earlier in 2018, Nicki Minaj dropped her long-awaited record Queen, rocking the rap music world to its core. Only time will tell who will win big at this year’s show! The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Best Country Album:
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton – Volume 2
Brothers Osbourne – Port Saint Joe
Best New Artist:
Luke Combs
Chloe x Halle
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Record of the Year:
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Cardi B, Bad Bunny – I like It
Childish Gambino -This is America
Drake – Gods Plan
Kendrick Lamar SZA – All The Stars
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Zedd, Maren Morris – The Middle
Post Malone – Rockstar
Song of the Year:
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Boo’D Up – Ella Mai
God’s Plan – Drake
In my Blood – Shawn Mendes
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris
Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
This Is America, – Childish Gambino
Album of the Year:
Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
Scorpion -Drake
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone
“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Colors – Beck
Havana – Camila Cabello
God Is a Woman – Ariana Grande
Joanne – Lady Gaga
Better Now – Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Fall In Line – Christina Aguilera Ft. Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys
S’ Wonderful – Tony Bennett, Diana Krall
Girls Like You – Maroon 5, Cardi B
Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett, Diana Krall
My Way – Willie Nelson
Nat King Cole & Me – Gregory Porter
Standards – Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! – Barbara Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila – Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener – Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma – Pink
Reputation – Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
Northern Soul – Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum – Disclosure
Losing It – Fisher
Electricity – Silk City & Dua Lipa Ft. Mark Ronson, Diplo
Ghost Voices – Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Singularity – Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide – Justice
Treehouse – Sofi Tukker
Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie
Lune Rouge – Tokimonsta
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
The Emancipation Procrastination – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore – Julian Lage
Laid Back – Marcus Miller
Protocol 4 – Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance:
Four Out Of Five – Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good – Chris Cornell
Made In America – The Fever 333
Highway Tune – Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable – Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
Condemned To The Gallows – Between The Buried and Me
Honeycomb – Deafhaven
Electric Messiah – High on Fire
Betrayer – Trivium
On My Teeth – Underoath
Best Rock Album:
Rainier Fog – Alice In Chains
Mania – Fall Out Boy
Prequelle – Ghost
From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream – Weezer