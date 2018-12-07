2019 Grammy Nominations Announced: Cardi B, Drake, & More — See The Full List

The nominations for the biggest music event of the year have been revealed! See which artists made the cut for 2019 Grammy Award nods.

Winning a Grammy is the ultimate honor for any musician, and these guys are well on their way! The list of 2019 Grammy nominees has officially been revealed, and it’s chock full of your favorite stars! The nominee list was revealed on Dec. 7 during CBS This Morning, thanks to a little help from Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe! The stars shared the exciting, which included the artists up for some of the most coveted awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

It’s been a huge year for music, with pop primarily taking center stage. Ariana Grande gave us “Thank U, Next,” and earlier in 2018, Nicki Minaj dropped her long-awaited record Queen, rocking the rap music world to its core. Only time will tell who will win big at this year’s show! The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Best Country Album:

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – Volume 2

Brothers Osbourne – Port Saint Joe

Best New Artist:

Luke Combs

Chloe x Halle

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Record of the Year:

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Cardi B, Bad Bunny – I like It

Childish Gambino -This is America

Drake – Gods Plan

Kendrick Lamar SZA – All The Stars

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Zedd, Maren Morris – The Middle

Post Malone – Rockstar

Song of the Year:

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Boo’D Up – Ella Mai

God’s Plan – Drake

In my Blood – Shawn Mendes

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris

Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

This Is America, – Childish Gambino

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Scorpion -Drake

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Colors – Beck

Havana – Camila Cabello

God Is a Woman – Ariana Grande

Joanne – Lady Gaga

Better Now – Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Fall In Line – Christina Aguilera Ft. Demi Lovato

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys

S’ Wonderful – Tony Bennett, Diana Krall

Girls Like You – Maroon 5, Cardi B

Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett, Diana Krall

My Way – Willie Nelson

Nat King Cole & Me – Gregory Porter

Standards – Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! – Barbara Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila – Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma – Pink

Reputation – Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Northern Soul – Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum – Disclosure

Losing It – Fisher

Electricity – Silk City & Dua Lipa Ft. Mark Ronson, Diplo

Ghost Voices – Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Singularity – Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide – Justice

Treehouse – Sofi Tukker

Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie

Lune Rouge – Tokimonsta

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

The Emancipation Procrastination – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore – Julian Lage

Laid Back – Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 – Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Four Out Of Five – Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good – Chris Cornell

Made In America – The Fever 333

Highway Tune – Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable – Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Condemned To The Gallows – Between The Buried and Me

Honeycomb – Deafhaven

Electric Messiah – High on Fire

Betrayer – Trivium

On My Teeth – Underoath

Best Rock Album:

Rainier Fog – Alice In Chains

Mania – Fall Out Boy

Prequelle – Ghost

From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream – Weezer