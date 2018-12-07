Faux Fur Friday: Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Rocking The Warm Trend You Can Copy All Winter

Today, Dec. 7, is Faux Fur Friday! The holiday celebrates switching out real furs for fake ones. Check out how celebs have been styling the trendy (and animal-approved) fabric for winter!

Figuring out what to wear can be headache-inducing, but today it couldn’t be easier. Thanks to the website, National Calendar Day, we learned that the first Friday in December – aka today, Dec. 7 – is Faux Fur Friday! But just because today is dedicated to the animal-friendly style, doesn’t mean you can’t rock this trend all winter long. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best celebrity takes on faux fur to give you some inspiration on how to make bundling up look super chic.

One of our favorite looks came courtesy of Kendall Jenner. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted out with bestie Gigi Hadid while rocking a leopard-print duster coat over a tiny black crop top and high-waisted PVC pants. She accessorized the look with silver necklaces and finished it all off with a pair of stark white sneakers.

Josephine Skriver also rocked faux fur recently when she attended fittings on Oct. 30 for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The model was spotted exiting the VS building in a lace bra top and satin wrap skirt by the brand. She kept warm by draping a navy faux fur coat over her shoulders. So cute! Check out our gallery above to see how even more stars have styled faux fur this season! Happy Faux Fur Friday!