‘DWTS’ Couple Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren Split After Short Showmance

Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren have reportedly broken up! Find out why the ‘DWTS’ couple decided to end their growing romance here!

Dancing with the Stars‘ iconic couple, Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, have split after just over a month of dating, but apparently their breakup is completely amicable. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.” So, it seems like their relationship may be over for now, but perhaps not forever.

Alexis recently responded to a fan who asked if they split up, writing on Instagram, “feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.” Of course, there were signs this showmance was going to end earlier this week. In fact, Alan shrugged when asked about where his relationship stood with Alexis on Dec. 5. “You know, we’re talking,” Bersten revealed. “She’s in Japan right now and I’m about to go on tour, so we’ll see.”

This news of their split comes just weeks after Alexis gushed about Alan, and even dropped the L-word. “So much of my growth this season has come from Alan,” Alexis raved before taking the floor to perform an Argentine Tango in the DWTS finale. “He has pushed me to believe in myself. It’s so much fun to dance with someone you have a connection with. We communicate, not just through our steps and movements, but with our hearts, too. I really found love. I’ve never felt better. Because of this journey, I know myself better than I ever have.” We’ll keep you posted on whether or not his former couple remains split up or if they’ll ever get back together. In the meantime, relive their whole relationship timeline in our gallery above.