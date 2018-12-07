Donald Trump Slams Rex Tillerson As ‘Dumb As A Rock’ In New Feud & Twitter Erupts

Donald Trump furiously responded to Rex Tillerson’s claims that he’s ‘pretty undisciplined’ by calling him ‘dumb & lazy’! Read his petulant tweet here!

Another day, another former member of Donald Trump‘s staff that the president has publicly insulted. Taking to his favorite bully pulpit, Trump laid into his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who labeled the president as “pretty undisciplined,” by calling him dumb and lazy. Yes, we know, Donald Trump, someone who took a stretch limo to travel 250 yards across the street from the White House, is calling someone else lazy. “Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him,” Trump tweeted. “His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!”

This comes in direct response to Tillerson’s comments about Trump’s demand that he carry out actions that’d potentially violate the law. “So often, the president would say here’s what I want to do and here’s how I want to do it — and I would have to say to him, ‘Mr. President, I understand what you want to do, but you can’t do it that way. It violates the law. It violates a treaty.’ You know, he got really frustrated.” Tillerson told CBS contributor Bob Schieffer at a fundraiser for the MD Anderson Cancer Center, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Of course, Twitter had some thoughts about Trump’s statement. We’ll keep you posted on how this feud progresses. One Twitter user, @Krassenstein, wrote, “Let me clarify here… The President, who has ‘Executive Time’ from 6am till 11am each morning so that he can watch TV and Tweet, is calling Rex Tillerson ‘lazy’?” @Jdawsey1 tweeted, “Trump, accused of not reading, not being interested in the details and not understanding the laws by his former secretary of state, fires back. But Rex Tillerson, by all accounts, was not dumb or lazy.” In the meantime, check out all of Trump’s most ridiculous presidential photos in our gallery above.