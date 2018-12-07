Our hearts can’t take it! Chicago and True couldn’t be cuter cousins in the adorable playdate pics Khloe posted to social media. Take a look!

Chicago West, 10 months, and True Thompson, 7 months, are so close in age and so cute together! Khloe Kardashian, 34, made that clear when she posted two sweet pics of the cousins on her Instagram story on Dec. 6. In the first, the new mom photographed her niece and daughter while they were out shopping. Both little ladies were in their strollers, Chicago rocking a nude cardigan and matching sweats and sneakers, while True was even more bundled up in a puffy pink jacket and beanie. Aw! As if their outfits weren’t cute enough,Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby girl was reaching down for her little cousin’s hand.

And in the second photo, both Chicago and True were fast asleep in their carseats. “Long Day,” Khloe wrote across the top in pink. It sure looked like it! But if you’re wondering why Chicago was so far from home — Khloe and True are currently living with Tristan Thompson, 27, in Cleveland — that’s because Kim’s fam has the flu and she didn’t want her little one catching it. So she sent Chicago to stay with her aunt and cousin for an extended playdate. So fun! But we bet Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 10 months, would feel left out if she knew.

Remember when all three of the teeniest KarJenners had a sleepover and were all matching in pink? We love that they’ve already got built-in best friends, just like Saint West, 3, Reign Disick, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 2, are all close in age. And let’s not forget about Penelope Disick, 6, and North West, 5!

There’s a new Kardashian generation on the rise, and it’s going to be so fun watching these cuties grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Who knows, maybe they’ll even get their own show!

We’d watch, TBH, even if Chicago and West were just shopping in their strollers and knocking out in their carseats.