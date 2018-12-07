Catelynn Lowell Insists She & Tyler Baltierra Still ‘Love Each Other’: ‘We Are Not Getting A Divorce’

Catelynn Lowell is giving fans an update on her separation from husband Tyler Baltierra. She’s letting them know there’s no divorce in their future and that they’re still deeply in love.

Catelynn Lowell has had enough of people speculating about whether or not her trial separation from husband Tyler Baltierra will end up in a divorce. Fans have been watching as the drama unfolds on Teen Mom OG as the 26-year-old requested a 30 day break from his pregnant wife where they would live apart while continuing to go through counseling. Even though the couple hasn’t had divorce discussions, Cate has had enough of people speculating if the longtime couple is heading for a split. She took to Instagram on Dec. 7 with a message for fans.

“Yes we are having a 30 day reflection time. No we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was amazing and supported me the whole time! I also know I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now. WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL,” she wrote in an Instagram post which she later deleted. She added “Goodbye, I’m done explaining myself” in the caption.

Tyler stood by Cate’s side in late 2017 and early 2018 when she went to three trips to rehab for depression and anxiety after admitting she was having suicidal thoughts. He took care of their three-year-old daughter Nova and made multiple trips to Arizona to visit with Catelynn and go through therapy sessions with her.

Pregnant Catelynn has been hitting out at trolls who have been hammering her on social media over her trial separation initiated by Tyler. She wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 5, “Some of u people disgust me. How can we treat other women such such hate and nasty words? Especially when they’re carrying a child. No wonder I didn’t use social media for the longest time. At least I can go to sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

Tyler has had nothing but positive things to say about their temporary split and how it’s been helping their relationship. He told US Weekly‘s Watch With Us podcast on Dec. 4 that he and Catelynn are “doing great.” “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore,” Tyler said to the outlet. “We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”