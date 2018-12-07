Captain Marvel: New Fan Theory Links Latest Hero’s Trailer To ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Is Captain Marvel the key to saving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes from Thanos? New fan theories connect the ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailers, and we’re pretty convinced!

It wouldn’t be a Marvel release without a few good fan theories. Fans were treated to not one, but two epic trailers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame in one blessed week! And with the movies getting released just a month apart in 2019, the theories on how they’re connected are running wild. We already all knew that Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would appear in Avengers 4, but how she would be introduced is still up in the air. Now that we’ve seen both trailers, the pieces seem to be falling into place.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer starts with a dying Tony Stark sending one last message to Pepper Potts, telling her that he’s stuck in space, running out of oxygen, already out of food and water. He asks her not to “feel bad” about it. What if there’s a way out for Tony? Like… Carol Danvers busting in and saving him? Thomas Bacon of ScreenRant pointed out a detail in the Captain Marvel trailer that may have seemed innocuous, but now that we’ve seen the Avengers: Endgame trailer, it could be the key to everything.

Paraphrasing Bacon, the theory goes thusly: in the Captain Marvel trailer, we’re shown Carol and a two-eyed Nick Fury flying a white quinjet out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. base. The quinjet has a project PEGASUS logo painted on the wing. PEGASUS is the codename for the project during the earlier MCU movies that saw S.H.I.E.L.D. researching the Tesseract.

You remember the Tesseract, right? That’s the object that Loki was so determined to obtain in The Avengers, which was later revealed to be the Space Stone that Thanos wielded in the snappening. The Tesseract was first discovered by Howard Stark after Cap crash landed with it into the ocean in Captain America: The First Avenger. He also pointed out that Loki found the Tesseract in the Mojave desert, which is near Los Angeles — where Captain Marvel is reportedly set. The plot thickens! Maybe the Skrulls and the Kree, the two alien races at war in Captain Marvel, could be vying for the Tesseract, too?

Back to Avengers: Endgame: fans have latched onto this potential tie-in, and now believe that Captain Marvel could be hurtling through space to save Iron Man’s ass. That’s a huge possibility! Another theory, though, claims that it won’t be her coming to Tony’s rescue — it will literally be Rescue. In the comics, Pepper dons the Iron Man suit and becomes Rescue/Iron Woman. The supposed details are in Tony’s farewell recording to Pepper: “Hey, Miss Potts, if you find this recording don’t feel too bad about this… just for the record, [I’m] adrift in space with zero promise of rescue,” he says. Slight hiccup with this theory: we don’t know yet if Pepper survived the snap!

Avengers: Endgame premieres April 26, 2019. Prepare for hundreds more fan theories between now and then!