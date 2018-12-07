BTS ‘Overjoyed’ By 1st Grammy Nomination: Why It’s Just The Cherry On Top Of A Phenomenal Year

K-Pop sensations BTS are on top of the world, receiving their first Grammy nomination on Dec. 7. We’ve got details on how this is the peak of their already amazing 2018.

Boy band BTS made Grammy history on Dec. 7 by becoming the first Korean pop act to score a nomination. They’re up for best recording package alongside Seoul based artist HuskyfFox, who created their artwork for Love Yourself: Tear. While they didn’t get a nod for their music, the guys are still thrilled with the Grammy nom. “BTS getting a Grammy nomination is a huge moment not just for BTS but also for K-Pop. They got the nomination for ‘Best Package’ which is more about the visuals of an album but this was the first year they ever even submitted to the Grammy’s, so to get any kind of recognition is a major honor,” a music insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are really overjoyed, they’ve had the most unbelievable year so far. They had not one but two number one albums this year, they were the first K-Pop group to perform at the American Music Awards, they won a Billboard Award, it’s all been a dream. Getting a Grammy nod is the cherry on top of a phenomenal year,” the insider continues.

“And they couldn’t have done this without their fans, their ‘Army’. BTS and their whole team always give the credit to their fans. They really feel their fans, and the way they have embraced and supported the boys is the reason for the huge success. The boys are all incredibly humble, they’re blown away by all the love they are getting,” our source adds. 2018 is the year the guys really got mainstream attention in the U.S., appearing on nearly every major talk show and performing for hoards of screaming fans. While stopping by Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show in September, their answers to the host’s questions couldn’t even be heard over the sound of loud and constant screams from Army members in the audience.

BTS has always put a ton of effort into the visual art for their albums. Love Yourself: Tear is going up against St. Vincent‘s Masseduction, Mitski’s Be the Cowboy, The Chairman’s The Offering and Foxhole‘s Well Kept Thing. The 61st annual Grammy Awards takes place at LA’s Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019.