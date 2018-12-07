Brad Pitt: Why He’s ‘Confident’ He Made The Right Decision By Divorcing Angelina Jolie

After seeing how vindictive Angelina Jolie was to him during their custody war, Brad Pitt is now more relieved than ever that he and the actress are divorcing. We’ve got the details on why he’s ‘confident’ with his decision.

It was Angelina Jolie who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt way back in Sept. of 2016. But after a bitter two-year custody war over their six kids where her legal team tried to keep Brad away from his children, the 54-year-old actor feels like divorcing Angie is for the best. “Brad feels that Angelina and her divorce tactics continue to be hypocritical, vindictive, vengeful and controlling. The long, arduous process of separating their lives and the custody war over their children has only strengthened Brad’s resolve. He feels more confident than ever that divorcing Angelina has been the right thing to do for him,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Things got so bad in June that the private judge in their custody war admonished Angelina, 43, for causing potential harm to their kids by trying to limit their access to their dad. He told her she risked losing primary custody of Pax, 15, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 12 and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Eldest son Maddox, 17, was deemed old enough to make his own decisions about his relationship with Brad. In court docs the judge told Angie that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” adding that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the documents continued. Brad ended up getting more time with the children and the former couple finally came to a temporary custody agreement on Dec. 4 to avoid what could have been an ugly trial.

“While he was heartbroken over the loss of Angelina for a while, seeing the uglier side of Angelina during this divorce battle has given Brad some peace and affirmation. He knows in his heart that he is doing the right thing and what is best for his family. He is looking forward to more peaceful days ahead, when the divorce is finalized and life post-Angie,” our insider adds. While the custody agreement is out of the way for now, the exes still need to financially divide up their assets and decide on any spousal support before Brad and Angelina can be legally divorced.