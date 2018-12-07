Beth Chapman Vows To Remain Strong & Fight For Her Life After Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

In the wake of her cancer coming back, Beth Chapman is keeping her and Dog The Bounty Hunter’s ‘spirits high,’ and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ‘determined to not let this beat her.’

After discovering that her throat cancer has returned, Beth Chapman, 51, “has vowed to remain strong as she faces the fight for her life,” a source close to the family shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is at her home in Colorado with [Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65] by her side. She is awaiting the results of the latest round of cancer tests and more information from her doctors to determine what the next course of treatment will be or if she will need more surgery. In the meantime, her spirits are high and she has put on a brave face as she battles a terrible situation.”

Beth’s health struggles have brought her and her husband “closer together than ever” the source says, while a second source close to the Chapman family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Beth’s cancer diagnosis is taking a toll on Dog. “Duane (Dog) is staying very strong,” the source says. “Beth is his world so the fear of losing her weighs heavy on him but he’s not letting that fear get the best of him.”

“Beth is fighting so hard and staying so positive,” the second source adds. “There’s no way Duane can let her down by giving into the fear himself. He has vowed to stay strong for her. He’s even planning to do a meet and greet and sign some of his books this weekend at the mall near their home in Colorado. He would have canceled the appearance, but Beth is urging him to go. It’s important to her that they all keep living, as she’s determined not to let this beat her.”

As if dealing with cancer wasn’t already a burden, Dog and Beth seemingly got into a heated confrontation when they landed in Colorado on Nov. 30. Dog allegedly “shoved” a teenage male after he asked Dog and Beth (who was in a wheelchair) for a photo. However, Dog claims that he and Beth were the victims and that the young man and his father were the aggressors. “A young man approached Dog at the Denver Airport in a very hostile and aggressive manner, clearly looking to start trouble,” attorney Andrew Brettler told E! News. “He insulted Dog and Beth, hurled racial slurs at Dog, and threatened to ‘cut’ Beth if she could ‘get out of her wheelchair.’ “