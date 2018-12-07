April and Daniel investigate a map that could lead to answers in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 9 episode of ‘Berlin Station.’ Watch the sneak peek with Keke Palmer and Richard Armitage now!

In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Berlin Station, April (Keke Palmer) and Daniel (Richard Armitage) are looking into some old train tracks leading into Estonia. They’re investigating suspicious activities by Russian operatives. April discovers the tracks are an old Soviet supply, and it doesn’t look like it has been used since the 70s. Daniel wants know who is using it now.

As they’re investigating, April admits to Daniel that Robert and Valerie are worried about him. He tries to brush what April is saying off and get back to business. He wants to go check out the tracks in Estonia — alone. April doesn’t think that’s a good idea. She’s his handler, so he should listen to her. “You’ll stand out like a redneck at a Rihanna concert,” she quips. She tells Daniel that she’ll send reinforcements so he doesn’t do this solo. Let’s hope he listens and doesn’t just go rogue!

April is taking on more responsibility at Berlin station this season and running an asset by herself for the first time. Fun note: Keke is doing some of her own stunts this season! Berlin Station airs Sundays on EPIX at 9 p.m. ET. The show will continue into 2019 with all-new episodes. Berlin Station also stars Michelle Forbes, Rhys Ifans, Leland Orser, Ashley Judd, and more.