Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

As the holidays grow near, the sparkle factor is WAY UP in Hollywood! Jen Aniston, Kim K, Blake Lively and more all rocked sequins this week — see photos of the best outfits below!

Ariana Grande was pretty in purple at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on Dec. 6. Ariana brought back the ponytail despite the bob hair makeover we saw (and everyone loved) on Nov. 15. She wore a purple dress with a full skirt and thigh-hight boots for the Billboard event. Jennifer Aniston wore a black sequin Stella Mccartney dress at the Dumplin’ movie premiere in L.A. on Dec. 6. She looked amazing! She always wears something that is classic yet stylish. Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively stunned in silver sequin Versace dresses for the fashion show in New York City on Dec. 2.

Josephine Skriver wore a colorful mini by The 2nd Skin Co for a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party on Dec. 2. Speaking of Victoria’s Secret, Devon Windsor looked chic and gorgeous in Dior at an Art Basel event in Miami on Dec. 4. Read her exclusive diary on how she got her body ready for the VS show here! Olivia Wilde was red hot at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 6. She wore a chic suit with a lacy bra underneath — and skipped the skirt. At the same event, Cassie wore a super sexy dress, showing off her cleavage and long legs.

Elizabeth Hurley was classy and sophisticated at the Gala Night for Take That The Band musical in London on Dec. 4. At the NY Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie was angelic in a white, embellished Chanel.

At the Bumblebee film photo call event in London, Hailee Steinfeld stunned wearing a Zeynep Arcay suit, looking mature and sexy. See the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!