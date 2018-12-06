Summer Bunni: 5 Things To Know About Offset’s Alleged Mistress

Summer Bunni is the woman accused of breaking up Offset and Cardi B. She’s the alleged mistress o of the Migos rapper, and she’s come forward to address the cheating allegations. Here’s 5 facts about her.

Summer Bunni has got herself in a tough situation to say the lease. She’s been accused of being the mistress of Offset, 26, and ultimately is being blamed for his split with Cardi B, 26. And, to boot, she’s even got a connection to Cardi’s foe, Nicki Minaj, 35. As the drama continues to boil over, here’s five facts about Summer Bunni.

1. Summer Bunni is a 20-year-old Instagram model and music video vixen. — She’s reportedly a Texas native, living in LA. It’s unclear is Summer Bunni is her actual birth name. With over 53,000 followers on Instagram, she appears to be a model of sorts on the photo sharing app. There’s photos of her riding private jets, attending events, and promoting some brands. And, she’s only got 30 posts.

2. She was in one of Nicki Minaj’s music videos. — Bunni seductively eats whipped cream in Nicki’s video for “FEFE” featuring Tekashi69. It appears as though Nicki may have gotten her a private jet to travel from LA to Las Vegas. In a video on her Instagram, Bunni tagged Nicki while entering the private plane.

3. Bunni was apparently a model as a baby and young kid. — On December 6, 2018, she posted throwback photos of her modeling in different ad campaigns for brands including, Gerber and JCPenney.

4. She has seemingly come clean about having relations with Offset. — Summer Bunni sent a tearful apology to Cardi B after news of her alleged hookup with Offset surfaced. In a video (via TMZ), Bunni broke down in tears when she admitted that she is “so ashamed,” by the situation. “I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby,” she says in the video, adding that she didn’t know how serious his marriage to Cardi was. I never wanted to break up a happy home or be the cause of someone saying ‘f–k it’ to getting a divorce,” she said, after apologizing to Cardi and her fans. Bunni also apologized for not thinking of her own worth as a young lady.

5. She addressed the situation a second time on Instagram. — In a note on Instagram, addressed to “whom it may concern,” Bunni wrote the following message: “Good morning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets. During this last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong,and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me any joy,nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – summer.”