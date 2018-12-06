Heather Nauert: 5 Things To Know About Woman Donald Trump Plans To Name New UN Ambassador

President Trump is expected to name former Fox News host Heather Nauert as America’s new United Nations Ambassador. We’ve got five things to know about the ex journalist.

The U.S. has been without an ambassador to the United Nations ever since former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley abruptly resigned from the position on Oct. 9. That’s about the change as multiple news outlets including ABC and CNN are now reporting that President Donald Trump will name State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert to the position as early as Fri. Dec. 7. She’s held her current position since April of 2017 after the 48-year-old left a career in broadcast journalism. We’ve got five things to know about Heather.

1. Heather came from a long career in broadcast journalism.

From 1998-2005 she was a contributor and correspondent for Fox News. She then headed over to ABC News where her work appeared on Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline. In 2007 she headed back to Fox to host The Big Story. She then was made a host of Fox and Friends in 2012 after a brief stint anchoring at local New York Fox affiliate WNYW.

2. Heather’s position at the State Department has taken her all over the world.

Since October alone she’s made trips to Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico City, London and Buenos Aires, Argentina. She loves to document her travels via her official Instagram page.

3. Heather had a major gaffe in June of 2018 when she cited the D-Day invasion as an example of America’s strong relationship with Germany during a press briefing.

“We have a very strong relationship with the government of Germany,” Nauert said. “Looking back in the history books, today is the 71st anniversary of the speech that announced the Marshall Plan. Tomorrow is the anniversary of the D-Day invasion. We obviously have a very long history with the government of Germany, and we have a strong relationship with the government of Germany.” D-Day was when the U.S. invaded Nazi occupied France in 1944 to fight the Germans in WWII.

4. Heather is a wife and mom.

She married business executive Scott Norby in 2000 and they have two sons, Gage and Peter.

5. Heather loves Flat Stanley.

She takes the paper cutout from the beloved 1964 children’s book all over the world in her travels for the State Department. The project started in 1995 as a way to get kids interested in reading and learning about different people and cultures. She’s posted pics of her Flat Stanley cutout on IG from places including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe‘s Tokyo office and gardens, a press briefing in Seoul, South Korea, meeting with servicemen in Pakistan and getting off a plane in Ireland.