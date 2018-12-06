5 Things
Hollywood Life

The Oak Ridge Boys: 5 Things About The Country Stars Who Sang At George H. W. Bush’s Funeral

Who are The Oak Ridge Boys?
Shutterstock
George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Laura Bush. Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, leave St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston after the funeral service for his father, former President George H.W. Bush onGeorge HW Bush, Houston, USA - 06 Dec 2018
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the flag-draped casket of former US President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to a Union Pacific train in Spring, Texas, USA, 06 December 2018. At left is Columba Bush and her husband Jeb Bush and at far right is Barbara Bush and her husband Craig Coyne. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region salutes. Bush died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. George H.W. Bush was the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993).George H.W. Bush dies at age 94, Houston, Usa - 06 Dec 2018
A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush from St. Martin's Episcopal Church following his funeral service, in HoustonGeorge HW Bush, Houston, USA - 06 Dec 2018
Elizabeth Dwen Andrews reads scripture during a funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, in Houston. At back are Noelle Lucila Bush, Barbara Pierce Bush and Marshall Lloyd BushGeorge HW Bush, Houston, USA - 06 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 59 Photos.
Senior Editor

On Dec. 6 The Oak Ridge Boys moved the attendees at President George H. W. Bush’s funeral with their rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’. But who are the singers who were beloved by the 41st POTUS?

On Dec. 6 The Oak Ridge Boys sang the gospel “Amazing Grace” at the funeral of President George H. W. Bush who died at the age of 94 on Nov. 30. Many of the viewers watching from around the world who are not country and gospel music fans may not have recognized the four members of the singing group. But Duane Allen, 76, William Lee Golden, 79, Richard Sterban, 75, and Joe Bonsall, 70, were very familiar to the late POTUS. In fact, he was one of their favorite bands. Joe told the congregation how they first met President Bush. He said, “We first sang for him in October of 1983 on the lawn of the White House when he was Vice President and he said, ‘Fellas…would you sing me a song. I’m a huge fan.’” Joe added, “For decades we have sung for him…” Here’s everything to know about The Oak Ridge Boys:

1. The original Oak Ridge Boys began singing during World War II, according to the quartet’s website. The singing group was established in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 1945 they started making regular appearances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and were featured in TIME magazine in the mid-50s.

2. The quartet was named after the Tennessee town near where the original group was based. Oak Ridge was the name of the place where the atomic bomb was developed.

3. There have been more than 30 members of the group. While Duane, Richard, William and Joe are the current faces of The Oak Ridge Boys, they are just four singers who have performed in the famed group. “They were the most innovative quartet in gospel music,” said Joe, who joined the group in 1973. “They performed gospel with a rock approach, had a full band, wore bell-bottom pants and grew their hair long…things unheard of at the time.”

4. They have worked with the who’s who of country music. Everyone from the late Johnny Cash and George Jones to Billy Ray Cyrus has performed with The Oak Ridge Boys. They’ve also performed with Paul Simon and the late Ray Charles.

5. They believe in singing “uplifting” songs. “We always look for songs that have lasting value and that are uplifting,” Duane is quoted as saying on the quartet’s website. “You don’t hear us singing ‘cheating’ or ‘drinking’ songs, but ‘loving’ songs, because we think that will last. We also don‘t put music in categories, except for ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ When we get through with it, it’s probably going to sound like an Oak Ridge Boys song no matter what it is.”