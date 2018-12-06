Tyler Baltierra: Why He ‘Doesn’t Want To Be With Other Women’ Despite Separating With Catelynn

Tyler Baltierra won’t be pulling a Ross. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star isn’t sneaking off with new love interests during his break from wife Catelynn Lowell — here’s why he’s staying faithful!

Faith has been restored into Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s relationship, which has stood strong since middle school…until the Nov. 26 episode of Teen Mom OG. They decided to live apart for the time being, per Tyler’s request, but he’s not taking advantage of the trial run. “Listen…I don’t want to be with other women. Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH!” he tweeted on Dec. 3. “Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long term relationship.”

Tyler posted the tweet while the Dec. 3 episode of Teen Mom OG aired, during which he admitted to his father, Butch, that he’s fantasized about a life with someone else. The MTV star also referred to another comment he made during the episode! “The thing about it is, I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 when everything was like … I don’t know, dude,” Tyler confessed to his dad, but he later realized that he did know why. “About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff,” Tyler continued in his tweet on Monday. The young father has previously admitted that he may have been “insensitive” when Catelynn initially suffered postpartum depression after giving birth to their second child, Novalee, in 2015.

We’re not surprised that Tyler’s staying loyal to Catelynn, based on his explanation of what this “separation” really means! “We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me,” he clarified to Us Weekly on Dec. 4. “We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

As you can see, there’s no time for Tyler to woo other women during his “30 days of self-reflection.” This should especially please Catelynn, who’s now pregnant, since she at first feared for her husband’s fidelity when he suggested the break!