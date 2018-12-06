Mother/daughter duo, The Belles, are premiering their brand new video for ‘Champagne’ EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Watch the stunning video here!

Jaymie Jones and Kelli Jones, otherwise known as The Belles, are back with a brand new video, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere! In the clip for “Champagne,” the mother/daughter duo keeps it simple, performing outdoors amidst trees transitioning to fall. The video is simplistic, yet elegant, and you can watch the full thing above! The video or this acoustic track comes less than seven months after the ladies dropped their debut EP, The Belles, which featured four tracks and was produced by Mickey Jack Cones.

The Belles hail from Nebraska, and have been performing together for quite some time. Of course, comparisons to fellow mother/daughter group, The Judds, are aplenty, and Jaymie has even said in the past that she actually first wanted to learn how to play guitar after seeing Wynonna and Naomi Judd perform live. She eventually joined the band Mulberry Lane, and they had two years of minor success in L.A. before deciding to pack it in and raise families instead. It wasn’t long before Jaymie gave birth to Kelli, who wanted to get involved with music from a young age.

As a teenager, Kelli began performing as a backup singer for her mom at local shows. It was at a festival in Omaha in 2011 that the ladies were approached by Wynonna and Naomi’s stage manager, who suggested that they become a duo with Kelli singing lead vocals. The rest is history!

The Belles have toured with artists like Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge and more. They continue to tour heavily throughout the midwest, and were even featured on Apple’s “Cool Country” playlist in summer/fall 2018!