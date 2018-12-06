‘The Bachelor’ Season 23: Meet The Gorgeous Women Competing For Colton Underwood’s Heart
The wait has been long ‘The Bachelor’ season 23, but it’s going to be worth it. The women who will try to win Colton Underwood’s heart were unveiled on Dec. 6. Meet the fantastic ladies before the season premiere!
Colton Underwood, 26, is looking for love again, this time as the new Bachelor. After getting his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and a failed relationship with Tia Booth on Bachelor In Paradise, Colton is opening his heart to find his soulmate. The Bachelor season 23 will premiere Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the names of the 30 women who will have a chance at falling in love with Colton on Dec. 6.
This season is going to be unlike any other. Colton is the first-ever virgin Bachelor. Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe was a born-again virgin and celibate when he appeared on the show. He didn’t have sex until he married his final pick, Catherine Giudici, in 2014. The trailer for Colton’s season of The Bachelor was revealed during the Dancing With the Stars finale. Colton breaks down in tears during the trailer, and at one point, Colton runs and jumps over a fence! “I’m done,” the former NFL player says before walking away from Chris. It’s going to be dramatic, that’s for sure. Check out the season 23 contestants below!
Alex B., 29, dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia
Alex D., 23, from Boston
Angelique, 28, marketing sales person from New Jersey
Annie, 23, a financial associate
Bri, 24, model from Chino Hills, California
Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 and first-runner up in Miss USA
Caitlin, 25, realtor from Toronto
Cassie, 23, speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California
Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Courteney, 23, a caterer
Demi, 23, interior designer from Dallas, Texas
Devin, 23, broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon
Elyse, 31, makeup artist from Alaska
Erika, 25, recruiter from California
Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas
Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018
Hannah G., 23, content creator from Birmingham, Alabama
Heather, 22, a virgin who’s never been kissed
Jane, 26, social worker
Katie, 26, medical sales rep from Sherman Oaks, California
Kirpa, 26, dental hygienist
Laura, 26, accountant from Dallas, Texas
Nicole, 25, social media coordinator from Miami, Florida
Nina, 30, sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina
Onyeka, 24, IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas
Revian, 24, esthetician from Santa Monica, California
Sydney, 27, NBA dancer from New York
Tahzjuan, 25, business development associate
Tayshia, 28, phlebotomist
Tracy, 32, wardrobe stylist
Stay tuned for more The Bachelor scoop. The season 23 premiere will be a live three-hour primetime event. Get your popcorn ready!