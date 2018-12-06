‘The Bachelor’ Season 23: Meet The Gorgeous Women Competing For Colton Underwood’s Heart

The wait has been long ‘The Bachelor’ season 23, but it’s going to be worth it. The women who will try to win Colton Underwood’s heart were unveiled on Dec. 6. Meet the fantastic ladies before the season premiere!

Colton Underwood, 26, is looking for love again, this time as the new Bachelor. After getting his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and a failed relationship with Tia Booth on Bachelor In Paradise, Colton is opening his heart to find his soulmate. The Bachelor season 23 will premiere Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the names of the 30 women who will have a chance at falling in love with Colton on Dec. 6.

This season is going to be unlike any other. Colton is the first-ever virgin Bachelor. Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe was a born-again virgin and celibate when he appeared on the show. He didn’t have sex until he married his final pick, Catherine Giudici, in 2014. The trailer for Colton’s season of The Bachelor was revealed during the Dancing With the Stars finale. Colton breaks down in tears during the trailer, and at one point, Colton runs and jumps over a fence! “I’m done,” the former NFL player says before walking away from Chris. It’s going to be dramatic, that’s for sure. Check out the season 23 contestants below!

Alex B., 29, dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia

Alex D., 23, from Boston

Angelique, 28, marketing sales person from New Jersey

Annie, 23, a financial associate

Bri, 24, model from Chino Hills, California

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 and first-runner up in Miss USA

Caitlin, 25, realtor from Toronto

Cassie, 23, speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Courteney, 23, a caterer

Demi, 23, interior designer from Dallas, Texas

Devin, 23, broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon

Elyse, 31, makeup artist from Alaska

Erika, 25, recruiter from California

Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas

Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018

Hannah G., 23, content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, a virgin who’s never been kissed

Jane, 26, social worker

Katie, 26, medical sales rep from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, dental hygienist

Laura, 26, accountant from Dallas, Texas

Nicole, 25, social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Nina, 30, sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina

Onyeka, 24, IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Revian, 24, esthetician from Santa Monica, California

Sydney, 27, NBA dancer from New York

Tahzjuan, 25, business development associate

Tayshia, 28, phlebotomist

Tracy, 32, wardrobe stylist

Stay tuned for more The Bachelor scoop. The season 23 premiere will be a live three-hour primetime event. Get your popcorn ready!