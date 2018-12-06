Taylor Swift Resurfaces With Surprise Performance With Hayley Kiyoko At Intimate NYC Show

Taylor Swift’s tour might be over, but she still has a few live performances in her! The singer dropped by the Ally Coalition benefit on Dec. 5 to sing ‘Delicate’ with Hayley Kiyoko!

Taylor Swift knows how to surprise a crowd! The 28-year-old singer dropped by Ally Coalition’s benefit concert in New York on Dec. 5 where she joined Hayley Kiyoko on stage. The pair teamed up for an acoustic version of Taylor’s hit song, “Delicate” off her Reputation album.

The audience was super into Taylor’s appearance, and even counted down to the first verse (“ONE TWO THREE… LET’S GO BITCH!”), leaving the songstress in a state of shock before collecting herself to sing, “dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you / oh damn, never seen that kind of blue” directly to Hayley who was turned toward her and dancing.

The fifth annual benefit concert was organized by Tay’s close friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and aimed to raise funds and awareness for the LGBTQ youth organization The Ally Coalition. Other performers included Lana Del Rey, who debuted a selection of new “country songs” with Antonoff, Regina Spektor and Rostam.

TAYLOR SWIFT CAME OUT WTF pic.twitter.com/AwpMCKDrTz — Win Edwards 🍒 (@WinEdwards) December 6, 2018

Ahead of the performance, Taylor gushed about the “What I Need” hitmaker who invited Taylor out during her set. “It’s so great to be at this incredible show,” Taylor told the audience, adding, “Hayley is killing it… Her family’s in the audience, so Haley’s killing it, right?”

good morning to taylor and hayley singing delicate only pic.twitter.com/wMRjtscYAR — ً (@angeIiquor) December 6, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Taylor shared a stage with Hayley, though. Earlier this year, the “End Game” hitmaker invited Hayley to perform her song “Curious” at one of Taylor’s Reputation tour stops in Foxborough, MA in July. TBH, we will never get tired of these two performing together. More please!