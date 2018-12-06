Offset’s Alleged Mistress, Summer Bunni, Was In One Of Nicki Minaj’s Music Videos: How Ironic

Well, that’s an unfortunate coincidence. Summer Bunni, Offset’s alleged mistress, made a cameo in a recent music video of Nicki Minaj’s…find out which one it was!

This doesn’t help Summer Bunni’s apology. Offset’s alleged mistress filmed her remorse to Cardi B, 26, in a teary video on Dec. 5, but the 20-year-old Instagram model may have to say more sorry’s….she made an appearance in the music video for “FEFE.” Oh, you know, just the music video which stars none other than Cardi’s infamous rival, Nicki Minaj, 35! The video, which dropped on July 22, is a collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Murda Beatz…see Summer’s cameo below.

The last two days have been a whirlwind of emotions and cheating accusations. On Dec. 4, Cardi announced that her and Offset are “no longer together” after marrying in September 2017, catching everyone off guard. And while the “Money” rapper said that it was “nobody’s fault,” the very next day, some incriminating “evidence” made headlines — leaked text messages and a supposed FaceTime call between Offset and his supposed side chick were obtained by TMZ! In the messages, a contact named “Offset” arranged to fly Summer and rapper Cuban Doll for a threesome in Atlanta, his home base with Cardi. To up the cringe factor, the texts were dated from June 28…just two weeks before Offset and Cardi welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Summer’s ex-friend, Asian Doll (@mmmforeign) first released the receipts (her Instagram is private).

While neither the Migos member or his estranged wife have commented on the cheating accusation or screenshots, Summer has already taken full accountability. “I haven’t messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” Summer began in her apology to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was, you know, I kind of read and kind of see things but it took until today to actually like get into this, seeing everything…I feel ashamed…I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

The social media influencer also posted a “quick letter to fans” to her Instagram on Dec. 5. “I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was,” part of the statement read. “Seeing another woman’s pain doesn’t bring me any joy, nor do I think it’s funny.”