Celebs Who Have Dressed Up Like The Kardashians & Slayed: Busy Philipps & More — Makeover Pics

Busy Philipps slayed in her Kardashian-themed get-up & makeover! Check out all of the stars who have also dressed up as Kardashians here!

In honor of Kim Kardashian being a guest on her talk show Busy Tonight this Sunday, Dec. 9, Busy Philipps recently transformed into a Kardashian thanks to a spot-on makeover. However, this is far from the first time a celeb has slayed in a Kardashian-themed outfit. Take for instance, Kelly Ripa who flawlessly recreated Kim’s now-infamous “Paper Magazine” photo shoot for one of her Halloween costumes in 2015. We’re not sure how she managed to pull the iconic champagne arch, but we’re seriously impressed.

And who can forget the curious case of Karla Kardashian. OK, she’s not actually a Kardashian… but secretly we wish she were. Ellen DeGeneres revamped the opening to Keeping Up with the Kardashians by inserting herself dressed as the newest Kardashian sister Karla. And before the two split up for good, Blac Chyna honored Rob Kardashian by dressing as him for Halloween in 2016. It was definitely funny, and for sure awkward now.

And then there was the time a Kardashian dressed like a Kardashian (confusing, yes, but stay with us). As part of 2015’s Halloween, Kim dressed up as herself and totally won the holiday with her outfit. That’s right, she perfectly replicated her own iconic floral Met Gala look from 2013. Honestly, we don’t think you’ll be able to tell the original outfit from its reappearance on Halloween.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about the Kardashian family. In the meantime, check out our gallery of celebs dressing up like Kardashians (and slaying in the process) in our gallery above.