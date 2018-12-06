Shanann Watts’ Parents In 1st Interview: She Had ‘Perfect Life’ Before Husband Murdered Her & Toddlers

Frank and Sandra Rzucek commemorated the life of their slain daughter, Shanann Watts, nearly four months after her husband horrifically murdered her and their three children (one unborn). Watch their first interview, here.

More than the tragic way Shanann Watts’ life came to an end, parents Frank and Sandra Rzucek let the world know how their daughter should really be remembered as: a selfless mom and vibrant, “good soul.” The couple offered its first interview since losing their pregnant daughter and two grandchildren in August, whom son-in-law Chris Watts pleaded guilty to murdering. Shanann’s father described her as “full of life” and “always out there, trying to help people,” in an interview with ABC News that’ll air on 20/20 on Dec. 7. The Colorado woman, who was killed at the age of 34, was especially commended for her dedication to being a mother.

“She just loved her children and wanted them to have everything growing up,” Frank said, and even revealed that she had a vision board for her kids, “to make sure her children had everything they ever needed.” Shanann raised two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and was fifteen weeks pregnant with a son (Nico Lee) when her life was taken. “They were her everything, they were her world,” Shanann’s mother remarked. The parents also touched on their daughter’s lupus, which she battled despite the risks the autoimmune disease poses to pregnancies.

But Shanann’s parents stressed that she was “extremely happy,” and agreed when 20/20’s co-anchor Amy Robach said that the young woman “seemed to have the perfect life.” You can watch the full preview of Friday’s interview below. The chat comes just two weeks after Shanann’s husband, Chris, was sentenced to five life sentences with no possibility of parole on Nov. 19, according to CNN News. After Shanann went missing from her and Chris’s home in Frederick, Colorado on Aug. 13, her body was found three days later at the nearby land of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Police also found their two daughters that day.

In the two-day investigation that followed afterwards, Chris confessed to being “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker,” according to the court documents that People obtained. Shanann’s father, Frank, delivered a heartrending statement at Chris’s sentencing on Nov. 19. “I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them,” he said in court, which The Denver Channel reported. “And they also trusted you…You heartless monster. You have to live with this vision every day of your life and I hope you see it every time you close your eyes at night.”