Priyanka Chopra Officially Changes Her Name To Jonas On Instagram After Stunning Wedding

Introducing the new Mrs. Nick Jonas. After tying the knot with the ‘Chains’ singer in a pair of glamorous ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra changed her name online!

It’s official: Instagram Official, that is, which is the most official. Shortly after marrying Nick Jonas, 26, in India, Priyanka Chopra, 36, decided there was one bit of unfinished business. The former Miss World, Quantico star and Bollywood superstar added Nick’s last name to her own on her Instagram account on Dec. 6. “Priyanka Chopra Jonas,” her new account reads, showing that she’s still keeping her name (sorta) but still adopting Nick’s surname.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t really roll off the tongue, it’s not that bad, right? Though, the question is – if/when they have kids, will they hyphenate the name to “Chopra-Jonas?” Thankfully, Nick and Priyanka have plenty of time to figure that out. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen,” Priyanka said in an interview with People, saying that she and Nick want to enjoy being married first before they decided to start a family. “We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”

After such a glamorous pair of wedding ceremonies, Nick and Priyanka deserve at least two honeymoons. The two went to her native India to wed in a traditional Indian ceremony as well as Christian one. The red gown she wore to her Indian ceremony was as if it came out of a fairy tale, as she was a stunning vision in crimson (while Nick looked pretty handsome himself.) As if she couldn’t top that look, Priyanka left jaws dropped when she wore a stunning Ralph Lauren dress for her Christian ceremony – which included a 75-foot train.

While Priyanka and Nick are enjoying their honeymoon, they’re also back at work. The Chopra Jonases (that’s still weird to write out) attended their first carpet as a married couple. Nick and Priyanka attended the Bumble Bizz launch in New Delhi. She still had henna on her hands and feet from her puja ceremony. The two looked gorgeous, so it’s like as Shakespeare wrote: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose / By any other word would smell as sweet.” So a Priyanka by any other name would still look phenomenal.