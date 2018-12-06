Offset Heartbroken Over Cardi B Split — He Has Regrets & Is Determined To Win Her Back

Cardi B, 26, blindsided us with the sad news, “Offset feels heartbroken over his split” with his now estranged wife, a source close to the Migos member EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He has major regrets over some of the mistakes he made in their relationship,” our source explains. Cardi said “it’s nobody’s fault,” but just one day after the announcement, another shocking video came forward — a Summer Bunni! Offset , 26, isn’t taking the breakup easy…but he has rather high hopes. One day after, 26, blindsided us with the sad news, “Offset feels heartbroken over his split” with his now estranged wife, a source close to themember EXCLUSIVELY tells. “He has major regrets over some of the mistakes he made in their relationship,” our source explains. Cardi said “it’s nobody’s fault,” but just one day after the announcement, another shocking video came forward — a teary apology video from Offset’s alleged mistress,

Cuban Doll for a threesome on June 28…just two weeks before Cardi gave birth to his daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus! Neither Offset nor Cardi have commented on the validity of the messages, or the cheating accusation. And we’re now hearing that Offset believes he’s more innocent than how he’s being portrayed! “[He] does not want to believe that it is over for good,” our source says. “Offset blames a lot of the haters, online trolls and Cardi’s obsessive fans for contributing to their breakup.” In a now deleted comment, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper event wrote “Y’all won” under Cardi’s breakup announcement. “He never felt so much pressure in a relationship as he did with Cardi which made things challenging,” our source goes on. “He still has a lot of love for Cardi, still finds her sexy and beautiful as ever and does not want to lose her in his life.” The apology came after alleged text messages between the woman and Offset were leaked, which TMZ obtained on Dec. 5. In the texts, a contact named “Offset” invited her and rapperfor a threesome on June 28…just two weeks before Cardi gave birth to his daughter,! Neither Offset nor Cardi have commented on the validity of the messages, or the cheating accusation. And we’re now hearing that Offset believes he’s more innocent than how he’s being portrayed! “[He] does not want to believe that it is over for good,” our source says. “Offset blames a lot of the haters, online trolls and Cardi’s obsessive fans for contributing to their breakup.” In a now deleted comment, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper event wrote “Y’all won” under Cardi’s breakup announcement. “He never felt so much pressure in a relationship as he did with Cardi which made things challenging,” our source goes on. “He still has a lot of love for Cardi, still finds her sexy and beautiful as ever and does not want to lose her in his life.”

And even though Cardi guessed that she and Offset “grew out of love” after their over one-year marriage , her ex-lover is a bit more optimistic. “Offset is not going to just walk away from his marriage,” our second source, a hip hop insider, EXCLUSIVELY tells us! The rapper has a long-term plan, as our insider explains, “He’s giving Cardi a little space to cool down, but he’s very hopeful they can work this out.” And that’s because this isn’t the first time they called their relationship quits, our source shockingly claims!

“He has good reason to think they can too, because this is not the first time she has broken up with him,” our source says. “He’s convinced once she calms down, they can fix this because they have real love and a family. He also swears that he didn’t do anything wrong, that Cardi has it all twisted this time. He obviously has made some big mistakes in the past, but he says this time it’s a set up.” You can watch Cardi’s side of the story in the Instagram video above! The rappers married in September 2017, although the union didn’t become public knowledge until June 25 of this year.