Everyone took notice when Nick De La Hoyde appeared at this year’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, now, he’s giving us a first taste of his forthcoming EP. Catch the EXCLUSIVE video premiere for ‘California!’

Australian recording artist Nick de la Hoyde dropped his new music video for “California” on Dec. 5 and it’s premiering EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife! The video for the ‘future-pop’ track is the perfect representation of the golden state, and Nick told us all about it! “Sometimes there are moments in our lives when we feel alien to a place or people, particularly when you feel like you are constantly being judged. For me, California is that place where I can be myself, a free spirit, and this is what I love about the place,” the singer says. “The video expresses the freedom that California brings to me, from feeling like an alien to the feeling of being truly myself.”

In the video, we see the singer run amidst a sandy shore, and spend some time in a series of picturesque mountains. The visual was shot all over – you guessed it – California! Venice Beach, the Hollywood sign, Santa Monica, Hollywood Boulevard, Downtown LA, you name it – Nick perfectly captured all of the most iconic settings of California!

Where does Nick get his eclectic sound from? The singer grew up in a multi-cultural home with a Syrian mother and British father, so of course, he was exposed to a number of global influences, which he incorporates into his music! Nick melds his love of both hip-hop and R&B in his music, while pulling influence from with electronic alt/dance beats too.

“California” is a first listen from Nick’s upcoming EP, set to drop in early 2019. Get ready!