Natalie Portman wore a plunging black Dior jacket and trousers at the Los Angeles premiere of Vox Lux, at ArcLight Hollywood on Dec. 5, 2018. Natalie was in the news earlier in the day for comments she made about seeing a photo of then-virgin Jessica Simpson in a bikini in 1999. After Jessica called her out on Instagram, Natalie apologized, and put on a brave face for her movie premiere later that night. She looked chic and sophisticated in her black suit.

Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis went for a bold red lip AND smokey eye for the premiere, breaking any “makeup rules” you may have heard in the past. “Natalie was wearing a classic, chic Dior suit. Because of the simplicity of the suit, I wanted to create a strong bold look,” she said. “I prepped her skin with Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum and Dior Prestige Le Micro-Serum de Rose Yeux. Next, I applied Diorskin Forever #031 Sand with a wet sponge for a finish that was dewy yet still provided coverage. I always love a dewy, fresh cheek, so Diorskin Rosy Glow #001 Petal was the perfect touch of a rosy cheek to complement this look.”

“I added Diorskin Nude Luminizer #002 Pink Glow on the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and brow bones for a beautiful highlight that illuminated the face. For the eyes, I used Diorshow All Day Brow Ink #021 Medium to comb the brows and make them a little more full. I wanted to create a strong smoldering eye in a matte deep burgundy plum. Using Dior Backstage Eye Palette #002 Cool Neutrals, I worked the shimmer purple shade all over the lid up to the crease and kept the intensity by the lash line. I also used this shade on the bottom lash line. I blended everything out with the ombre sculpting powder shade.”

“Then I use Diorshow Khol #09 Black Khol in the inner water line, top and bottom, to create a really smudgy rock’n’roll sultry eye. On the bottom, I purposely applied a bit under the lash line and blended it with all the shadows for softness. Finally, I applied Diorshow Black Out #099 Kohl Black to the top and bottom lashes. For lips, I decided on Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge #851 Ulta Shock for a bold, vibrant lip!”