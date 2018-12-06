‘Music City’: Jessica Tries On Wedding Dresses & More In 1st Pics From Season 2

Season two of CMT’s hot show, ‘Music City,’ premieres in 2019, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at what’s to come with some first look photos right here!

The second season of Music City is coming to CMT on Jan. 3, 2018, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE photos to share from the upcoming episodes. This season, Jessica Mack has finally found love with her fiance, Dre, and is planning her wedding with the help of her BFFs. Of course, that means wedding dress shopping, and the gorgeous aspiring singer looks absolutely GORGEOUS while looking for her dream gown. Meanwhile, Rachyl Degman and Kerry Degman’s marriage continues to face its ups and downs — especially when she reconnects with an old friend, Jeremiah, and maybe starts to get a bit too close to him! Check out these pics and more EXCLUSIVE shots in the gallery above!

Along with Jeremiah, there are a few more new faces to the cast this season. Kerry’s publicist, Tori, makes a few appearances, much to Rachyl’s dismay, as does Jackson Boyd’s girlfriend, Baylee, and childhood friend, Stephen. Plus, our other faves from season one return, and we’ll get to see Alexandra Harper navigate the pageant world, while Bryant Lowry and Alisa Beth Fuller give their relationship a shot while chasing their music careers in Nashville.

Season two will feature a break up, a wedding, Alexandra competing in the Miss USA competition, friendships we never saw coming AND, of course, some drama. Music City premieres on CMT at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Jan. 3. For now, click through the gallery above to check out some first look photos!