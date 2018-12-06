Fiji is doing whatever she can to break the curse in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 7 episode of ‘Midnight, Texas.’ She even embraces dark magic to save her man. Watch now!

Never underestimate Fiji. She goes to great lengths for Bobo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Midnight, Texas. She’s ready to end this curse once and for all. “My intention to you, my lord, is to dedicate myself onto the sacred path that you have opened for me,” Fiji says as she embraces dark magic and pledges herself. “I surrender to you, oh honorable lord.” Bobo pleads with her not to do this. Fiji takes a knife and cuts her chest open, right over her heart. There’s blood everywhere. Gross.

She reaches in and grabs a cocoon. The cocoon hatches and a beautiful butterfly flies out before turning to dust. Strands of Fiji’s hair suddenly turn white. “You know what I want to do?” Fiji asks before ripping Bobo’s shirt open. Holy abs, Bobo! He’s a little confused, to say the least. “Right now? Are you sure?” he replies. Fiji says, “There’s only one way to find out if the curse is broken.” Fiji is a woman on a mission! Remember, Fiji’s family is cursed. Any man who loved them dies. Bobo has been hesitant about Fiji embracing dark magic. He doesn’t want her to risk her life for him.

Is this really the end of the curse? It can’t be that easy, right? Also during the episode, an unknown force threatens to reveal all the Midnighters’ secrets, and Manfred’s suspicion towards Kai intensifies. Midnight, Texas season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on NBC.