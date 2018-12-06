Lauren Swanson: Josiah Duggar’s Wife Covers Up In Coat Amid Baby Bump Rumors — See Pic

Lauren and Josiah can’t post a pic together without pregnancy speculation swirling, and this new date night shot will be no different! See the outfit that’ll have fans wondering.

We get it — Josiah Duggar, 22, and Lauren Swanson, 19, went out to look at Christmas lights on Dec. 5, which isn’t exactly a warm activity, so it makes sense that the Counting On stars would be bundled up. But ever since these two tied the knot in June, fans of the reality show have been wondering whether or not Lauren has a baby on the way and anxiously awaiting an announcement. And while she and Josiah have kept their lips zipped, her latest outfit choice on their Silver Dollar City date night has fans wondering. Lauren was covered up in a black coat, after all. But that being said, her husband was just as bundled up as she was in a puffy jacket and jeans, so it’s impossible to tell whether she was hiding a baby bump or simply staying warm. Even so, one follower wrote, “Cue the pregnancy accusations.”

This is far from the first time fans have been suspicious of Lauren’s belly — and she’s been married for less than six months. This has to be some kind of record! Or, just another day in the life of a Duggar sister. It all started when she and Josiah posted multiple selfies from the chest up on their shared Instagram account. And by the time Lauren’s full body was next seen on social media, the damage had already been done and her followers kept wondering why she was wearing such a high-waisted dress, covering up in a cardigan, leaving her back to the camera, etc. It won’t end until she’s expecting!

That’s been the case for a few of her sisters-in-law as well. From Anna Duggar, 30, wearing an old maternity dress to Jessa Duggar, 26, being MIA from a family pic, alarm bells have been ringing all over the place lately!

That’s because it’s been a long time since a Counting On star was expecting a baby. Kendra Caldwell, 20, Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, and Jinger Duggar, 24, all gave birth this year, so who’s next?