Kourtney Kardashian Lounges In Bed With Scott Disick As They Master ‘Co-Parenting’

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have this whole ‘co-parenting’ thing down pat — they even hang out in bed together while spending time with their kids! No, seriously…see the pic here.

After a tumultuous few years, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are on good terms, and she proved it by posting a photo of them spending time in bed together on Instagram Dec. 5! There was nothing romantic about the pic, and Kourtney was clearly trying to be cheeky about the pair’s unique “co-parenting” situation. However, the image definitely proves that the relationship between these two is much closer than in the first couple of years after their split. Plus, Kourtney looks super sexy in the photo, with her cleavage on full display in a revealing halter top.

Kourt is front-and-center in the pic, lounging on the bed and striking a sexy pose, while Scott is in the background, doting on the pair’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 6. The mom of three simply captioned the photo, “Coparenting,” and she got some love from her sis, Khloe Kardashian, in response. “At its finest right huuuurrrrr,” Khloe commented. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner wrote, “Ohhh,” with ‘shocked’ and ‘heart eye’ emojis to show just how impressed she was with her big sister’s sexy look.

Even though Kourtney and Scott have been spending quite a bit of time together recently, he’s still in a relationship with Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, Kourtney split from her man, Younes Bendjima, after more than a year together over the summer. Kourtney recently joined Scott and Sofia for dinner, where it seems they hashed out any residual differences they may have had.

Still, we have yet to see Sofia around for any Kardashian events — perhaps this year’s Christmas Eve party will be the time it finally goes down!? Along with Penelope, Scott and Kourtney also share kids Mason, 8, and Reign, 3.