Kevin Jonas Proudly Posts Pic Of Wife Danielle At Nick & Priyanka’s Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra weren’t the only lovebirds at their wedding over the weekend! The groom’s brother, Kevin, couldn’t help but admire his plus one…see even more pics from the Hindu ceremony.

All eyes were on Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, during their wedding ceremonies on Dec. 1 and 2, but the groom’s older brother couldn’t help but get sidetracked. The eldest Jonas bro, Kevin, 31, was also admiring his beautiful wife of nearly nine years, Danielle Jonas, 32! Five days after Nick and Priyanka’s Hindu ceremony, Kevin shared an Instagram photo of his plus one in a traditional Indian outfit. Instead of writing a long-winded caption, he perfectly captured his admiration for his spouse with two hands up emojis. Kevin’s a subtle brag, and we’re absolutely here for it — see the sweet shot below. But that wasn’t the only memento the former Jonas Brothers member shared!

Kevin proved that he’s thrilled the Jonas family has expanded! The co-CEO of The Blu Market shared a group picture taken at the Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2, which was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Like his wife, Kevin also donned customary clothes, along with the whole family: Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner, the youngest Jonas (Frankie, 18), the brothers’ parents Denise and Paul, and of course, Nick and Priyanka. “Congrats you guys,” Kevin wrote under the photo. “Wishing you the most love and happiness!”

This is the second reunion photo of the Jonas Brothers we’ve been treated to! Before the Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2, the wedding party converged for a Sangeet party (very big, with lots of music and fun). The JoBros posed together for a picture, which Nick shared to his Instagram on the day of his second ceremony. Nick and Kevin are now married men, and there’s already reunion photos — is it the “Year 3000” already?

So sweet. Kevin shares two daughters with Danielle, whom he married in 2009: Alena, 4, and Valentina, 2.