Kevin Hart Insists He ‘Loves Everybody’ After Twitter Goes Wild Over Disturbing Years-Old Tweets

Kevin Hart is finally responding after several homophobic tweets of his that were deleted have since resurfaced. Here’s what he had to say.

Kevin Hart has found himself at the center of controversy after several homophobic tweets from years ago that have since been deleted resurfaced just days after it was announced that the comedian would host the 2019 Academy Awards. In one of the tweets from 2011, Kevin wrote, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.” He also dropped the homophobic slur, the F-word, in other tweets and in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Kevin said, “Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic… Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, as a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

Taking to Instagram, Kevin responded, saying, “I swear, man, our world is becoming beyond crazy. And I’m not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I’ve worked hard to get to the mental space that I am at now. My team calls me, ‘Oh my God Kevin the world is upset about tweets you did years ago.’ Oh my God. Guys, I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, then do you. I’m the wrong guy, man. I’m in a great place. A great, mature place where all I do is spread positivity. If you’re not doing that, you’re not on my page.”

And this is far from the only time Kevin has been called out recently. Kevin has his wife Eniko threw their 1-year-old Kenzo a Cowboys and Indians-themed birthday party and several fans were upset over this. For instance, Twitter user @ClaraJaide wrote, “Did Kevin Hart and Eniko really throw their 1-year-old a ‘Cowboys and Indians’ themed birthday party… These celebrities really love their privilege to be socially ignorant.”

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

