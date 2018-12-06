Jessica Simpson: Why Her Third Pregnancy Feels ‘So Special’

Third time’s a charm! Jessica Simpson is gearing up to welcome her third child — a baby girl — and she and her family couldn’t be more excited. Here’s why her pregnancy’s extra ‘special’ this time around.

Jessica Simpson, 38, once insisted she and her husband Eric Johnson — who are parents to Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, — were done having kids. “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres back in May 2017. So it came as quite the surprise to all her fans when she announced, in Sept. ’18, that she was expecting again. It turns out it was a bit of a shock to Jessica too. A friend of the fashion mogul tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pregnancy was unexpected.

“Jessica is doing great, she’s really enjoying her pregnancy,” says our source. “She didn’t really plan or expect to be pregnant a third time, so it all feels so special. And one of the best parts about it is that she gets to share the excitement with her kids, they’re old enough to understand and are fully invested. She says they ask her almost every day how much longer until the baby arrives. Maxwell is especially excited to be getting a baby sister, she was thrilled when they found out they were having a a girl.” We’re thrilled too, we can hardly wait for all the cute pictures of Maxwell holding her baby sister.

But until the baby arrives, Jessica has her hands full! “Jessica has been very busy expanding her empire and she’s got two high energy kids to run around after so she hasn’t had a ton of time to relax and take time for herself,” adds our source. “Even when she’s not working she’s still on full time mom duty. Fortunately Eric is the best husband. He’s so hands on with the kids and so supportive of her, things really couldn’t be better for them right now. They were already in a good place but this pregnancy has brought them even closer, they’re more in love than ever. This is a very special time and Jessica is counting her blessings.” Awe we’re so happy that Jessica is living her best life — she deserves it!