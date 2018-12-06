Jinger Duggar’s Husband & 4-Month-Old Felicity Enjoy Father/Daughter Time In Sweet New Pic

Just when it seems like Jinger and Jeremy’s little one can’t get any cuter, she does! Just take a look at the newest shot with her dad. Felicity is SO adorable!

Felicity Vuolo may only be four-months-old, but it’s already clear that the little one is a daddy’s girl. Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted the sweetest shot with his daughter on Instagram on Dec. 5. He and Felicity were sitting in front of a computer, but while Jeremy was clearly looking at the screen, his baby daughter was in his lap and staring straight at the camera. With her colorful tee, bare head and wide eyes, she couldn’t have been cuter! But as adorable as the father/daughter pic was, the caption actually stole the show and became the best part of the social media post. “I love being a dad,” Jeremy wrote. Aw — so simple and so sweet!

He and Jinger Duggar, 24, welcomed their baby in July and she’s been warming our hearts on Instagram ever since. Some of the Counting On couple’s followers, though, have found some less than nice things to say about their bundle of joy — or, more specifically, how Jinger and Jeremy are choosing to raise and dress their daughter. These haters have criticized everything from Felicity’s nickname to the gloves she wears on her hands. They’ve even slammed how often she has headbands or hats covering her teeny head, as if that’s anyone’s problem.

In fact, the first time Jeremy posted a pic sitting in front of the computer with his daughter back in August, so many people called him out for destroying her eyesight with screen time.

But here’s the thing — Felicity is fine! She always looks so happy and content to be hanging with her parents, and even though Jinger and Jeremy are only a few months in, they look like they’re rocking parenthood so far.

Here’s to hoping they learn to tune out all of the hate and focus on their super cute baby girl instead.