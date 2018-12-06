Gwen Stefani Wears Sexy Bra-Topped Dress With Sheer Cutouts On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — See Pics

Gwen Stefani went all out when she appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Dec. 6. We’ve got her sexy sheer cut out dress with a plunging bra top.

Va va VOOM! While Gwen Stefani loves to flaunt her toned legs and tight abs, she’s never really been big on showing off her cleavage. But she absolutely went all out for a Dec. 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she wore a white gown featuring plunging string bra top. She looked like she could have had a little push-up help as her chest appeared a bit more voluptuous than usual, but nobody’s complaining! Fans first got a look when the 51-year-old host posted a Twitter photo standing next to Gwen and her skin baring top before the show aired. She also shared an Instagram selfie shot from above looking down at her cleavage.

Of course the ageless 49-year-old singers entire figure has been able to defy time as the rest of the gown highlighted her other perfect body parts. She’s got drum-tight abs and had a sheer panel featuring white polka dots that went from the bottom of her bra top to her waist, and you could still see her toned muscles underneath. The dress was floor-length so another large sheer panel was featured across her thighs down to her knees. Boyfriend Blake Shelton must feel like the luckiest guy in the world to have such a stunning and talented lady.

Gwen looked like she got a little spray tan before hitting the show as her gorgeous skin had a healthy bronze tone to it against the white of her dress. She wore her platinum locks long and wavy and accentuated the outfit with multiple diamond bracelets but no necklace as not to detract from her bare decollitage. The Voice rotating judge also got blingy with her hair, as she used a large diamond pin shaped like a snowflake to pull back the left side of her locks.

We can’t wait to hear what Gwen has to say about Blake. She always gushed about him whenever she appears on talk shows, as she recently did when visiting with Ellen DeGeneres earlier in the week. Not only is the blonde beauty hitting the couch to talk with Jimmy, she’ll be bringing Yuletide cheer performing one of the songs off her holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. It’s expected she’ll be singing “Feliz Navidad,” as she’s going to be joined onstage by Chilean singer-songwriter Mon LaFerte.