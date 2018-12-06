‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Bow Wow Confesses He Still Suffers From Being Abandoned By His Dad

Bow Wow and Kiyomi are trying to work out their issues in couples therapy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Bow and Kiyomi open up and admit that their fathers not being in their lives have impacted their relationship. Watch now!

Bow Wow and Kiyomi head to couples therapy to get to the root of their problems regarding their relationship. Their therapist tells them that their “adult drama is simply unresolved childhood trauma.” Bow Wow blames his father’s absence for this. “The industry raised me,” Bow Wow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Snoop [Dogg], Jermaine [Dupri], Nelly, kind of filled that void, but it wasn’t what I needed my real pops to be. It still is not the same. But I never had that.”

He continues: “I always had Snoop and JD in my life to kind of coach and guide me, but, you know, the thing I still suffer with is the fact that my biological father never really was in my life. No man ever taught me how to treat a woman. No man taught me, like, ‘Look, this is what you need to do when you’re out with one.’ Everything I had to learn was learned on the road.”

Kiyomi begins to share how she feels and reveals that she believe Bow Wow judges her too harshly sometimes. He has no idea what she’s had to do to survive. “I’ve never depended on a man,” Kiyomi says. “I felt like I had to do it on my own.” Kiyomi’s father was not a part of her life as well. He was in prison during her childhood. “I was the man of the household in my family,” Kiyomi admits. She took care of her family when he father couldn’t. When the therapist asks how she feels about that, an emotional Kiyomi says, “I just felt like I had to grow up a lot faster.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.