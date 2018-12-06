Golden Globe Nominations 2019: Lady Gaga & More — Full List Of Nominees

Awards season is now in full swing! The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Dec. 6, and so many of our favorite movie and TV stars were nominated. See the full list now!

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will be the host of this year’s show, following their hilarious bit at the 2018 Emmys. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater revealed the 2019 nominees on Dec. 6. They were joined on stage by Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan Elba, who is the 2019 Golden Globe ambassador.

The past year has been filled with incredible performances on TV and in movies. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga wowed in the latest remake of A Star Is Born. Julia Roberts was a powerhouse in her first series regular role on the Amazon series Homecoming. Last year, Big Little Lies Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home many Golden Globes. Similar to the Cecil B. DeMille award, the Golden Globes will also now recognize an honoree for their work in television. The 2019 honoree and the Cecil B. DeMille honoree will be announced soon. Check out the full list of nominees below to see if your favorites got nominated!

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice



Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse