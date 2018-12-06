Golden Globe Nominations 2019: Lady Gaga & More — Full List Of Nominees
Awards season is now in full swing! The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Dec. 6, and so many of our favorite movie and TV stars were nominated. See the full list now!
The 2019 Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will be the host of this year’s show, following their hilarious bit at the 2018 Emmys. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater revealed the 2019 nominees on Dec. 6. They were joined on stage by Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan Elba, who is the 2019 Golden Globe ambassador.
The past year has been filled with incredible performances on TV and in movies. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga wowed in the latest remake of A Star Is Born. Julia Roberts was a powerhouse in her first series regular role on the Amazon series Homecoming. Last year, Big Little Lies Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home many Golden Globes. Similar to the Cecil B. DeMille award, the Golden Globes will also now recognize an honoree for their work in television. The 2019 honoree and the Cecil B. DeMille honoree will be announced soon. Check out the full list of nominees below to see if your favorites got nominated!
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse