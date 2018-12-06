See Pics
George H.W. Bush Laid To Rest Next To Wife Barbara & Daughter Robin In TX After Another Beautiful Funeral

George H.W. Bush Casket
REX/Shutterstock
Former President George W. Bush speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, in Washington George HW Bush, Washington, USA - 05 Dec 2018
POOL Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10014368af) Former President Jimmy Carter (2-L), and former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L), greet former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (3-L), as her daughter Chelsea Clinton (2-R), greets former President Barack Obama, and former first lady Michelle Obama (3-R), before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. George H.W. Bush dies at 94, Washington, Dc, USA - 05 Dec 2018
POOLMandatory Credit: Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10014368p)Former Vice President Joe Biden (3-L), and his wife Jill Biden (L), speak with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump (2-L), and her husband, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (4-L), as former Vice President Al Gore (2-R), speak to former President Jimmy Carter (R), and former first lady Rosalynn Carter (Bottom-C), before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas.George H.W. Bush dies at 94, Washington, Dc, USA - 05 Dec 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, in Washington George HW Bush, Washington, USA - 05 Dec 2018
After one last funeral, George H.W. Bush was laid to rest at his presidential library in Texas. Find out more about the emotional tribute to the late, former president.

After an emotional state funeral in Washington, DC, surrounded by friends and politicians, former president George H.W. Bush was laid to rest in a final ceremony of his home state of Texas on December 6. The Bush family, along with nearly 12,000 mourners, gave one last final tribute to Bush 41 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where he and late wife Barbara Bush had attended services since the 1950s. In a heartbreaking touch, this was the same church where Barbara’s funeral was held just eight months ago.

After the funeral service, president Bush’s casket will be taken by a train, aptly named 4141, on a two-hour ride to College Station, where he will be be buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Barbara and their daughter, Robin Bush, are both buried at the library. In a gut-wrenching eulogy at the DC funeral, former president George W. Bush said, through tears, that his father was “holding mom’s hand and hugging Robin now” in heaven. The 4141 train was painted for the president’s casket’s final trip to look like Air Force One, with the presidential seal and “George Bush 41” on the side of the front car.

The eulogies in Houston was delivered by James Baker, Bush’s secretary of state, and grandson George P. Bush. Guests at the funeral ranged from Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, the Astros’ former owner, Drayton McLane, actor Chuck Norris,astronautWalter Cunningham, former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum, former Houston Rockets basketball stars Dikembe Mutumbo and Yao Ming. The Oak Ridge Boys performed “Amazing Grace”, while Reba McEntire beautifully sang “The Lord’s Prayer”.

Bush is actually only the second president to take their final journey on a train; Dwight D. Eisenhower did so in 1969. “I think it was because he knows that this route, and traveling by train, allows him to travel through the countryside that he loved so much between Houston and College Station and allow all those people who live along the route to pay their own tribute,” said Brenda Mainwaring, assistant vice president of public affairs at Union Pacific.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Bush family and the rest of President Bush’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.