Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Learns Cancer Has Spread After He Admits She’s ‘Not Doing Good’

Beth Chapman, the better half of Dog The Bounty Hunter, is back in the fight for her life. Not only has her throat cancer returned, but she also reportedly found out that it’s spread.

It’s time to send prayers to Beth Chapman, 51, as the wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65, needs them. After defeating throat cancer in 2017, her doctors found out that the disease had returned after she underwent emergency surgery for a blockage in her throat. Sadly, as sources tell The Blast, the cancer has spread and she recently underwent tests to determine just how bad it is. She’s reportedly back home in Colorado and is “expected to learn what her treatment options are after test results come back in the next two days.”

This setback comes after Dog (real name Duane Chapman) gave a stark update on his partner for more than three decades. Dog was leaving Mr. Chow in Beverley Hills on Nov. 28 when photographers asked how Beth was doing. “I appreciate the question and say a prayer,” Dog said, per The Blast. “She’s not doing good.” His daughter, Lyssa, said that the family appreciates all “the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated.”

Despite the grim diagnosis, Beth remained positive in her first Instagram post since the surgery. “Another bend in the road,” she wrote, captioning a picture of her in her hospital bed. “Yet, not the end of the road. #faith #love #stayhumblepray.” In an uplifting post, posted on Dec. 4, Beth posted a flashback from 2002. “Look at this oldie. On the hunter for Andrew Luster. We were so young and he is so hot…” she said of her husband. “Vavavoom!”

Beth returned to her home in Colorado on Dec. 2, against doctors’ advice. “They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Dog told Us Weekly when giving a health update. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here. [The doctors] told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home.”