Dog the Bounty Hunter & his wife claim that they were aggressively hounded by a teen at Denver airport, while the teen’s father claims Dog allegedly assaulted his son.

Dog The Bounty Hunter has been accused of alleged assault after landing in Colorado with his wife Beth Chapman, but they maintain that they’re actually the victims in the situation, according to The Blast. According to the Chapmans, they were allegedly harassed since the moment they landed on Nov. 30 by a teen and his father, who, in a video that surfaced of the even, repeatedly claimed that Dog had allegedly assaulted his son.

Apparently, things got tense before the video, when the teen in question reportedly went up to Dog and said, “Hey Dog, I got a bounty on my head. What the f*ck you gonna do about it?” He reportedly later went on to say, “Tell that bitch to get out of the chair, I’m gonna cut her in half,” according to The Blast. That’s when the events transpired in the video below, where one man yells at Dog, “You put your hands on my son,” and another dropped the N-word and yelled, “S*ck my d*ck.” Dog denies ever laying his hands on anyone.

At this point, law enforcement officials are investigated the matter as an alleged assault, but sources close to Dog say he’s planning on filing his own harassment report, according to TMZ. We reported earlier how doctors found out that the her cancer had returned after she underwent emergency surgery for a blockage in her throat, which is why she was in Los Angeles last week.

