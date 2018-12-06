Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra: Why ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Will Spend Xmas Together After Separation

Despite separating, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are spending Christmas together, we’ve learned exclusively. Here’s why they’re celebrating under one roof this year.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are putting aside their differences and getting into the Christmas spirit! Well, at least for one day. The Teen Mom OG couple, who are taking a break from their marriage, have vowed to get along on Christmas day for the sake of their young daughter, Novalee, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY from a Teen Mom insider. While they’re experiencing a rough patch in their relationship Tyler and Catelynn, who is pregnant with their third child (they placed nine-year-old Carly up for adoption), still have a lot of love for one another.

“Tyler and Catelynn will celebrate Christmas with Nova as a family,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are still committed and still a family, so they will spend the holidays together under one roof — even if they continue with this time apart. They are taking it day by day when it comes to this separation, but they have every intention of being together on Christmas no matter what.” That’s honestly inspiring, and so lovely for three-year-old Nova!

Tyler confirmed to Us Weekly on December 4 that he and Catelynn are doing well, and taking things easy. “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore,” Tyler told the outlet. “Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy.” Tyler is on Catelynn’s side no matter what. The source told us that he feels just terrible that she’s getting trolled after they announced their separation. We’re rooting for these two!

HollywoodLife reached out to Catelynn and Tyler’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.