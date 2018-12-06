Cardi B Shows Offset What He’s Missing As She Twerks In A Club In Sexy Mini Dress 1 Day After Split

It’s often said that the best revenge, following a heartbreaking split, is living your best life and that’s exactly what Cardi B seems to be doing! Watch, here.

Cardi B seems to be doing just fine after revealing she and Offset are getting divorced, following just one year of marriage. Less than 24 hours after announcing their split on Instagram Tuesday evening, Cardi B went to E11EVEN nightclub on Wednesday night (Dec. 5) in Miami, where she seen showing off a hot new hair makeover and wearing a super tight, see-through dress! She even twerked for everyone in the club, and she looked amazing while doing so. We can only imagine that once Offset sees the video, he’ll be kicking himself for losing Cardi B! SEE PICS OF CARDI B AT THE CLUB HERE — and watch the videos of her twerking below.

Cardi B’s fun at the club comes just 24 hours after she blindsided her fans with the sad news of her breakup with Offset. “Everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi B said in a shocking video posted within her Instagram stories. “We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. And we’ve got a lot of love for each other. Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love.” Cardi B didn’t say anything about infidelity, but since the split, fans have speculated.

Offset, 26, is said to be heartbroken over their breakup, but he’s determined to win her back. Our source wouldn’t get into specifics about what Offset may or may not have done, but the insider does confirm that Offset has regrets about things he did while he was with Cardi B, 26. “He still has a lot of love for Cardi, still finds her sexy and beautiful as ever and does not want to lose her in his life,” our source added.

Don’t you think Cardi B’s hair looks phenomenal? We hope she shows off this look more often!