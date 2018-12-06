Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves & More Shine On Billboard Women In Music Red Carpet

The red carpet was poppin’ at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music ceremony, and we’ve got all the best looks here! See honorees like Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves absolutely slay!

Ariana Grande, 25, Kacey Musgraves, 30, and so many more of our favorite queens shined on the red carpet at Billboard’s Women in Music event on December 6 in New York City. These talented ladies have dominated the music industry, and looked confident and powerful for the ceremony celebrating their achievements. Per usual, everyone looked absolutely fabulous, too! It’s safe to say that the woman of the night, Ariana, stole the whole damn show. Ari has been honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year, and she dressed to impress in a strapless purple dress.

Meanwhile, country starlet Kacey looked very slick with her glossy hair, gold accents and thought-out color coordination. Dua Lipa, 23, another force on the music charts, graced the honorary carpet in a camel menswear co-ord. It was a yin and yang of masculine and feminine energy, as her loose blazer and tailored trousers complemented the “One Kiss” singer’s sexy bustier! It was a bold outfit choice, fitting for the woman who’s the cover star on British Vogue’s forthcoming “The Future Issue.”

Janelle Monáe looked spectacular in another one of her stunningly ethereal ensembles. The Dirty Computer singer/songwriter was named the Billboard Women in Music Trailblazer, and her outfit was befit of that title. Prior to the event, Janelle told Billboard that, “With songs like ‘Django Jane’ and ‘Make Me Feel’ and ‘PYNK,’ I wanted to be as bold as possible in making statements around agency, around women’s bodies and rights — us taking back the mic and letting you know that you don’t own us and we won’t be controlled.”

For pics of more stars on the Billboard Women in Music red carpet, like Regina Spektor and more, scroll through our gallery above! Seriously; everyone looked so good this year!