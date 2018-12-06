Exclusive
Beyoncé & Jay-Z ‘Would Love’ To Have Another Baby — Are They Already Expecting?

After a report surfaced that Beyoncé and JAY-Z are trying to make baby #4 happen ASAP, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether or not Bey is actually pregnant. Get all the details on the parents’ family plans, here!

Beyoncé, 37, just welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017, but is she already sporting a (secret) baby bump? Now that the mother of three’s OTR II tour with JAY-Z, 49, ended on Oct. 4, they’re supposedly trying hard for that fourth child, according to a report in the Dec. 5 issue of Life & Style. But we learned if the parents’ mantra is “the sooner the better,” as the report claimed. “Beyoncé and Jay would love to have another child and have talked about it,” a source close to Beyoncé EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. So, are the rumors true about these music icons, who also share a six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy?

“But there is no immediacy to having one in the near future,” our source reveals. There you have it — the “Formation” singer is definitely not pregnant, as our source tells us, and she’s not trying to become so pronto! “They have a lot more opportunity since they are not touring, but they aren’t going to rush just to rush,” our source explains. “They want to make everything right. When it comes to their careers and life they definitely have a schedule to uphold and there would be better times to have a child than most.”

When you’re a chart-topper, there’s always repercussions to staying out of the limelight for a hot minute. “She also had to cancel Coachella one year over her pregnancy, so she is going to leave it in God’s hands,” our source goes on. Let’s not forget the BeyHive’s disappointment from that cancellation in 2017 — Coachella ticket prices even dipped by 12 percent that year, according to Billboard! And aside from career reasons, Beyoncé stated in August that she needed time to heal after her last pregnancy.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month,” the music icon said in her Vogue cover story for the September issue. “My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section.” Her body wasn’t the same after the operation, as Bey explained, “After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover.”